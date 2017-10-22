From 1995: Janet Leigh on filming “Psycho”

In this story from “Eye to Eye,” originally broadcast on June 1, 1995, actress Janet Leigh looks back at the 1960 production of the Alfred Hitchcock classic “Psycho,” and talks with correspondent Bill Lagattuta about her subsequent fear of showers. Lagattuta also talks with Leigh’s daughter, actress Jamie Lee Curtis; Berry Perkins, widow of Anthony Perkins, who played Norman Bates; and Hitchcock’s daughter, Pat Hitchcock. He also pays a visit to a real-life Bates Motel, in Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho. …read more

Source:: CBS News Radio Entertainment