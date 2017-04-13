“Friends” is returning — as a musical!

Getty Images/Warner Bros. Television(NEW YORK) — It may not be the Friends reunion we’ve been hoping for, but it’s the next best thing.

Friends, the hit series that ran on NBC from 1994-2004 and starred Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer, is about to get a reboot as an off-Broadway production called Friends! the Musical.

Composers Bob and Tobly McSmith, the team behind a number of musical parodies, including Bayside! the Musical!, 90210! The Musical!, Kardashians! The Musical!, and Full House! The Musical!, are working on the show, set to make its run at New York City’s Triad Theatre.

Further details have yet to be revealed, but ETOnline.com has what they say is a list of the show’s musical numbers, which reference some of the sitcom’s most memorable moments:

“The Only Coffee Shop in New York City”

“45 Grove Street — How Can We Afford This Place?”

“How You Doing, Ladies?”

“Hey Ugly Naked Guy Who Lives Across the Street!”

“We Were on a Break!”

“I’m Gonna Hump U”

“Oh. My. God. It’s Janice!”

“Will They or Won’t They”

“The Ballad of Fat Monica”

“Could I Be Anymore…..in Love with Monica”

“The One Where We Make a Million Dollars an Episode”

