French models will need a doctor’s note to hit the catwalk

iStock/Thinkstock(PARIS) — Models in France will need an unusual accessory to hit the catwalk this fashion week: a doctor’s note.

A new decree issued last week by the French Ministry of Social Affairs and Health requires that models have a certificate from their doctors to prove they are in good health.

The Ministry of Social Affairs and Health said in a translated statement that they wanted to promote better attitudes toward body image and prevent anorexia.

According to ministry officials in the statement, their “objective is also to protect the health of a category of the population particularly affected by this risk: models.”

“Non-realistic images of the body leads to a sense of self-depreciation and poor self-esteem that can impact health behaviors,” the statement continues.

The decree requires that Body Mass Index (BMI), which has been criticized by some for not fully taking different body types into account, be included in this health assessment. The new decree could mean big changes for the fashion industry as severely underweight models could be banned from working.

Claire Mysko Chief Executive Officer for the National Eating Disorder Association (NEDA) said the group “certainly applauds the spirit behind these measures,” but they are concerned that BMI being used …read more

