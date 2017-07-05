Frankie Ballard steps front and center Friday on AUDIENCE Network

ABC/Mark LevineFrankie Ballard gets his own special on AUDIENCE Network this Friday night.

“Whenever I needed a little boost of energy or confidence or I wasn’t feeling great, I would always turn to music for my medicine,” the “Young & Crazy” hitmaker says in the promo for the show.

The Michigan native performs his latest single, a cover of Bob Seger‘s “You’ll Accompany Me,” as well as hits and other tracks from his latest album, El Rio.

You can catch the show Friday at 9 p.m. ET on AUDIENCE Network.

