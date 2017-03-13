Frankie Ballard begins a “Helluva Life” with surprise wedding

ABC/Image Group LAWith a nod to his new single, which is a cover of Bob Seger‘s 1980 hit “You’ll Accomp’ny Me,” Frankie Ballard confirmed he tied the knot with girlfriend Christina Murphy over the weekend.

“Somebody baby, you’ll accomp’ny me… and that day is today!” the Michigan native shared on social media, along with a photo of the newlyweds in their wedding attire. “@oldsmokeysboots has become my wife.”

Christina, who runs a vintage boot company, wore a traditional white gown, while Frankie rocked a tuxedo with a red pocket square.

“My dream just came true,” the new Mrs. Ballard added on her own Instagram. “@FrankieBallard MY HUSBAND!!!!!”

The ceremony took place Sunday at Star Hill Ranch in Bee Cave, Texas, according to People. While Frankie and Christina never publicly announced their engagement, you’ve likely caught a glimpse of the new bride before. She starred in Frankie’s 2013 music video for his #1 hit, “Helluva Life.”

Someday baby, You’ll accomp’ny me…and that day is today! 🙏🏽 @oldsmokeysboots has become my wife🌟 pic.twitter.com/JqMdJ1PCBG — Frankie Ballard (@FrankieBallard) March 12, 2017

