Fox strikes back: Network developing new singing competition

ABCABC may have snagged American Idol, but the show’s former home isn’t taking it lying down. Variety reports that Fox is developing a new singing competition.

The competition comes from an Israeli production company called Armoza Formats. The show works this way: the four finalists are chosen in the first episode, and then new contestants come on each week to challenge them and “steal” one of their slots.

The show was being sold to the international market under the name The Final Four, but if it makes it to air on Fox, that name won’t be used to avoid confusion with the NCAA tournament.

