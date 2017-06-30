iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Summer is in full force by the time Fourth of July weekend rolls around every year — and so are the opportunities to injure oneself.

Doctors who have worked in the emergency room during the holiday weekend told ABC News that they often see the same types of incidents every Independence Day, including sunburns, poison ivy rashes, underage drinking and fireworks injuries.

But that doesn’t mean they haven’t treated some out-of-the-ordinary cases as well.

Here are some Fourth of July tales from the emergency room:

Someone call the bomb squad

Jamie Coleman, a trauma surgeon at Indiana University Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis, said the bomb squad had to be called in for one of the “craziest” cases she’s ever seen, which happened on a Fourth of July weekend.

The incident involved fireworks that were the largest consumers in Indiana could buy without needing a license, Coleman said.

While the firework was being lit at a backyard party, one of the explosive mechanisms — a metal ball about four inches in diameter — misfired, Coleman said. Instead of launching the firework into the air, the metal ball came out of the side of the firework and became lodged inside the patient, she said.

Since the …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Health