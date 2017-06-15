Four-Star Defensive Tackle Commits to Tennessee

4-star defensive tackle D’Andre Litaker committed to Tennessee on Tuesday afternoon. The Riverdale (Murfreesboro, Tenn.) product chose the Vols over Georgia, Alabama and Florida.

Litaker had offers from ten different SEC schools.

Litaker’s pledge gives Butch Jones two commitments in two days. Three-star cornerback Brandon Cross chose the Vols last night.

247sports rates Litaker as the seventh best player in the state of Tennessee. His commitment gives the Vols five out of the top ten players in the state of Tennessee. Alongside the commitments of Cade Mays, Alontae Taylor, Brendon Harris and Brent Lawless, Litaker’s decision is a signal of continued dominance in the state of Tennessee by Butch Jones and his staff this offseason.

Litaker is a pure run-stopping defensive tackle. He shows great strength plugging up the interior of the line, but also possesses speed in pursuit of the quarterback, as his film shows.

With Litaker’s commitment, Tennessee now has 13 players currently committed in the class of 2018. That gives UT the seventh best class in America so far, according to 247 sports.

Source:: Rocky Top Insider