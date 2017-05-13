Four new moms share what they’ve learned about motherhood

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Moms will be celebrating around the U.S. this weekend, but for some mothers it will be the very first time.

ABC News asked four moms — who welcomed their first child within the last 12 months — to reflect on new motherhood.

The women answered the same five questions about what they’ve learned, what they wish they would’ve known and what’s surprised them about their new role.

What’s the biggest thing you’ve learned about being a mother?

Ashley Gwynne, 32, of Baltimore, Maryland: “You cannot plan anything,” she began. “I had this idea that I was going to be this certain type of mother — she wasn’t going to eat that, she wasn’t going to have a pacifier. And once I had her — oh, my goodness — you can’t really plan for this. You can try, but you’re never fully prepared for it.”



Tyler-Anne Hodges, 22, of Hampton, Virginia: “You can’t really be selfish anymore. I thought that your 20s were supposed to be your selfish years,” she said, “but when you have a baby it’s not like that anymore. You have to make certain sacrifices for your baby.”

Andrea Steel, 36, Houston, Texas: “I’m a working mom … and I haven’t …read more

