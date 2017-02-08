Four Couples Married Longer Than 50 Years Spill the Secret to Long-Lasting Love

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Do you want to know the secret to a long-lasting marriage?

The reality is that no one really knows, but four couples who have all been married for more than 50 years told ABC News exactly what has kept them together over the decades.

From World War II to great-grandchildren, these couples have endured the true tests of time thanks to an enduring love and communication.

We asked each couple the same four questions about marriage and maintaining happiness. Here’s what they said:

Sammy and Macie Waller: 75 Years

The Wallers met when they were teenagers. “We lived on the same street [in Chattanooga, Tennessee],” Macie Waller, 93, told ABC News. Sammy explained that he had borrowed a bike from Macie’s cousin, and when he returned it, he spotted Macie. “I fell in love with her, actually, at first sight,” he gushed. Before Sam, 97, as Macie calls him, was drafted into the Army to fight in World War II, the two wed Dec. 31, 1942, at the local courthouse. They eventually moved to Lancaster, New York, and now have six children, 11 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.



What’s the secret to your marriage?

Macie: “I don’t really know if there’s any secrets. We just …read more

