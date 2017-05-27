Founding Allman Brothers Band Singer Gregg Allman, Dead at 69

David Becker/WireImage(SAVANNAH, Ga.) — Gregg Allman, co-founding lead singer, keyboardist and one of the main songwriters of the legendary The Allman Brothers Band, has died at age 69.

A statement on Allman’s official website reads, in part, “It is with deep sadness that we announce that Gregg Allman, a founding member of The Allman Brothers Band, passed away peacefully at his home in Savannah, Georgia.

“Gregg struggled with many health issues over the past several years. During that time, Gregg considered being on the road playing music with his brothers and solo band for his beloved fans, essential medicine for his soul. Playing music lifted him up and kept him going during the toughest of times.”

The website statement concludes, “The family will release a statement soon, but for now ask for privacy during this very difficult time.”

Allman cancelled all his 2017 tour dates in March, at the time of his death he was working on a solo album, Southern Blood, recorded with his back up band at FAME Recording Studios in Muscle Shoals and produced by Don Was.

Allman formed The Allman Brothers Band in 1969 in Jacksonville, Florida, with his older …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment