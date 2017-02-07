Formerly Conjoined Twins Get Send-Off at Hospital Where They Were Separated

Driscoll Children’s Hospital(CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas) — Nearly a year after being separated, formerly-conjoined twin sisters got a special send-off at the hospital where they had the life-changing surgery.

Scarlett and Ximena Hernandez-Torres were celebrated by the staff at Driscoll Children’s Hospital in Corpus Christi, Texas, on Monday night as their family prepared them to finally head home after nearly two years being treated or getting rehab there, hospital officials said.

The girls were born in May 2015 and were rushed to Driscoll Children’s Hospital as newborns because they were conjoined. They have been either patients at the hospital or living nearby for rehab for virtually their entire lives. The hospital and the girls’ family had a celebration on Monday to say goodbye before the move back to the Rio Grande Valley in Texas.

“We are delighted that the twins are doing great,” Dr. Haroon Patel, a pediatric surgeon who helped separate the girls, said in a statement. “We are happy that they are going home to their loved ones, and will miss taking care of them here in Corpus Christi.”

During their going-away party, the girls got to play on a special playground at the hospital and spend time with the doctors, nurses and …read more

