Former Vols React to Vols’ Crushing Loss to Florida

Photo By Austin Perryman/Tennessee Athletics

Vol fans certainly didn’t handle the Vols’ 26-20 loss to Florida well immediately after the game. And some former Vols let their passion flow online as well after the heart-breaking loss.

Several former Vols took to Twitter after Tennessee lost to the Gators for the seventh-straight time in the Swamp on Saturday, and none were pleased with the situation.

Albert Haynesworth was extremely critical of Tennessee’s defense earlier last week on an appearance on a radio show, and he didn’t hold back again on social media this time. This specific tweet is referencing the Vols’ goal line play-calling in the second half.

That should’ve been John Kelly’s second Touchdown on the evening. Why did we turn into Seattle Seahawks on the goalline #smh #VFL — Albert Haynesworth (@haynesworthiii) September 16, 2017

Tennessee’s loss made former receiver and national champ Peerless Price turn to his wine cellar.

My Vols made me come to my wine cellar!!! @DrewBledsoe I need a few bottles my brother if UT is going to keep this up all season. #VFL pic.twitter.com/82VTTI9aeK — Peerless Price (@PeerlessTheVol) September 17, 2017

Former running back Jabari Davis, who helped defeat Florida …read more

Source:: Rocky Top Insider