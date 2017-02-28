Former Vol Steps Away from Football

Former Tennessee linebacker Chris Weatherd announced via Twitter on Monday night that he is stepping away from football after a year of bouncing around at the professional level.

Weatherd didn’t specify why he decided to move on from football in his post. Weatherd played for the Vols for two seasons after transferring from Trinity Valley Community College. Weatherd had a brief professional career that saw him attend the New Orleans Saints’ mini-camp in the NFL, and he was on the Ottaway Redblacks’ roster in the Canadian Football League before he was cut in late September of last year.

As a Vol, Weatherd totaled 21 tackles, 3.5 sacks, four tackles for loss, and four quarterback hurries in 26 games. He was part of the massive 32-man 2014 signing class Tennessee brought in prior to the 2014 football season.

