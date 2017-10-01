Former Vol Returns Interception for a TD in the NFL

(Photo via Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Justin Coleman may not have had the most memorable career as a Vol, but he’s turned in several solid plays as an NFL cornerback. And he made the biggest play of his career thus far on Sunday night.

Coleman was an undrafted free agent in 2015 when the New England Patriots picked him up. After two seasons with the Patriots, New England decided to trade him to the Seattle Seahawks this offseason. And the Seahawks are certainly glad they have him now.

In the second quarter of the Seahawks’ match-up with the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday night, Coleman broke on a lazy pass, picked it off, and took it to the house.

Here’s the huge play by the former Vol:

That play was Coleman’s first ever interception in the NFL, and he did it in style.

In three seasons in the NFL, Coleman has 33 tackles, nine passes defended, and now that interception return for a touchdown. Coleman played in 20 games for New England and has played in all four games this season for the Seahawks so far.

As a Vol, Coleman totaled 157 …read more

Source:: Rocky Top Insider