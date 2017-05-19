Former Vol Pays for 181 Pets to be Adopted

Photo via Jacksonville Jaguars

Former Vol Malik Jackson put some of his $85 million contract he signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars prior to the 2016 season towards helping some animals in need this past weekend.

Jackson paid all the adoption fees for 181 pets from the Jacksonville Humane Society over the weekend, helping those 181 pets find homes across the Jacksonville area. The Jacksonville Humane Society points out that Jackson’s timing couldn’t have been better because the shelters in the area were full and desperately needed pets to be adopted.

But that wasn’t all Jackson did. He could’ve just signed a check and left. Instead, Jackson hung around and met the families that were adopting the pets and signed autographs as well.

“To make an already great weekend even better, Malik Jackson also made a personal visit to JHS to meet adopters and fans,” says the post on the Jacksonville Human Society’s website. “Malik signed autographs, took pictures with fans, staff and volunteers, and talked about the importance of fostering and adopting. His fans were not only thrilled to meet him, but also to say thank you for his generous support of JHS!”

The Jacksonville Humane Society also noted that Jackson’s contributions helped make …read more

Source:: Rocky Top Insider