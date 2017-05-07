Former Vol LaTroy Lewis Finds an NFL Home

After going undrafted in the 2017 NFL Draft, former Tennessee defensive lineman LaTroy Lewis has finally found a home in the NFL.
Lewis took to Twitter Sunday evening to celebrate signing a contract with the Oakland Raiders. Lewis had received a camp invite shortly after the conclusion of the 2017 draft, and he did enough to earn a contract with Oakland.
Officially an Oakland Raider! Can’t wait to get back to work! #raidernation ☠️⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/RuzzvwD0sA
— Troy Lewis (@MrPrimetime4) May 7, 2017
A couple hours later, a report from Michael Gehlken, a beat reporter covering the Oakland Raiders for the Las Vegas Review-Journal, confirmed that Lewis had signed a three-year contract with the Raiders after standing out in their minicamp.
Raiders have signed former Tennessee DL LaTroy Lewis to three-year contract, source said. One of standouts at rookie minicamp this weekend.
— Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) May 8, 2017
Lewis now joins Cordarrelle Patterson as former Vols under contract on Oakland’s roster. Former Vol offensive lineman Dylan Wiesman also received a camp invite for the Raiders along with Lewis, but no reports have surfaced about Wiesman signing a deal.
As a senior, Lewis set career-highs in tackles (36) and …read more
