Former Vol LaTroy Lewis Finds an NFL Home

After going undrafted in the 2017 NFL Draft, former Tennessee defensive lineman LaTroy Lewis has finally found a home in the NFL.

Lewis took to Twitter Sunday evening to celebrate signing a contract with the Oakland Raiders. Lewis had received a camp invite shortly after the conclusion of the 2017 draft, and he did enough to earn a contract with Oakland.

Officially an Oakland Raider! Can’t wait to get back to work! #raidernation ☠️⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/RuzzvwD0sA — Troy Lewis (@MrPrimetime4) May 7, 2017

A couple hours later, a report from Michael Gehlken, a beat reporter covering the Oakland Raiders for the Las Vegas Review-Journal, confirmed that Lewis had signed a three-year contract with the Raiders after standing out in their minicamp.

Raiders have signed former Tennessee DL LaTroy Lewis to three-year contract, source said. One of standouts at rookie minicamp this weekend. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) May 8, 2017

Lewis now joins Cordarrelle Patterson as former Vols under contract on Oakland’s roster. Former Vol offensive lineman Dylan Wiesman also received a camp invite for the Raiders along with Lewis, but no reports have surfaced about Wiesman signing a deal.

As a senior, Lewis set career-highs in tackles (36) and

Source:: Rocky Top Insider