Former Vol Announces Transfer Destination to ACC School

Yet another Vol transfer has decided on where he will play football next season.

Earlier this month, former Vol quarterback Sheriron Jones announced he would be taking the junior college route for his football career next season. But former Tennessee defensive back Stephen Griffin will stay in the FBS and is transferring to a school in the ACC.

According to a post on social media and via a press release, the North Carolina State Wolfpack announced Griffin would be transferring to them for next season. Due to NCAA rules, however, Griffin will have to sit out the 2017 season and redshirt. He will be available to play for the Wolfpack in the 2018 season as a redshirt junior.

In two seasons with the Vols, Griffin played primarily on special teams. But Griffin did see the field on defense sparsely as a freshman in 2015, and his role expanded ever so slightly in 2016. Griffin even started the season finale against Vanderbilt, his first and only career start as a Vol.

Griffin totaled 18 tackles, a tackle …read more

Source:: Rocky Top Insider