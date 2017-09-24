Former Vol Alvin Kamara Scores 1st NFL Touchdown

It was only a matter of time before former Vol Alvin Kamara earned his first points in his NFL career. And on Sunday during the third game of the NFL season for his new team, the New Orleans Saints, Kamara finally did just that.

The Saints were playing the Carolina Panthers on the road and were looking for the back-breaking score with less than five minutes to play in the game. With the Saints leading 27-13, Alvin Kamara was given a hand-off at the Panthers’ 25-yard line. He burst past the line of scrimmage, broke a tackle near the sideline, and extended the ball over the goal line as he side stepped his way into the end zone for his first ever touchdown in the NFL.

Watch the Saints’ rookie dazzle with his play-making ability:

Kamara would finish the game with two carries for 37 yards and that touchdown. He also had three receptions for five yards. On the season, Kamara has 10 carries for 58 yards and a touchdown along with 10 receptions for 74 yards. …read more

