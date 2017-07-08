Former Vol A.J. Johnson Arrested on DUI Charges

The legal troubles for former Vol linebacker A.J. Johnson only continue to mount.

According to a report from WATE, Johnson was arrested early Saturday morning on charges of driving under the influence.

According to the police report, a Knoxville Police Department officer said he “watched as a vehicle stopped at a red light at Kingston Pike and Neyland drive did not proceed through the intersection after the light turned green for two full cycles.”

The officer then said he proceeded to make a welfare check on the driver, but the vehicle rolled forward and ran into a street sign before he could arrive at the driver’s door. The officer then spoke with Johnson, who was in the driver’s seat, and claimed Johnson’s eyes appeared bloodshot and there was a “marijuana cigarette” inside the car.

Johnson admitted to the officer he had been smoking the marijuana and also admitted to drinking alcohol earlier but failed to specify how much he had consumed.

The report claims Johnson was issued a field sobriety test and that Johnson “performed poorly.” He was then taken into custody without incident.

Johnson and fellow former Vol Michael Williams have been mired in the legal process for the last three years …read more

