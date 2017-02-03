Former U.N. Ambassador Angelina Jolie Says Travel Policy ‘Should Be Based on Facts, Not Fear’

Getty Images/Jordan PixAngelina Jolie penned an op-ed in the New York Times today with her personal perspective on President Donald Trump’s recent travel ban directed at seven countries with predominantly Muslim residents.

The Oscar winner focused her essay on the, “men, women and children caught in the fury of war,” who will most be affected by this ban and whom she says are “far from being terrorists, they are often the victims of terrorism themselves.”

Trump’s order, which went into effect last Friday, suspends immigration and admission of refugees from Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen into the U.S. for at least 90 days, while vetting procedures are reviewed.

But Jolie added that she understands the “justifiable” move to secure America’s borders in this current climate, but she believes that, “our response must be measured and should be based on facts, not fear.”

She added that she sees refugees as already “subject to the highest level of screening of any category of traveler to the United States.”

The actress’ children were all born abroad, three adopted from Cambodia, Ethiopia and Vietnam, but are all American citizens. She said she wants more than anything for America to be a safe place for them and …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment