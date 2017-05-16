Former “Real Housewives” star Dina Manzo “shaken up” after alleged home invasion and robbery

Bravo/Alex Martinez(NEW JERSEY) — Former Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dina Manzo and her boyfriend Dave Cantin were the victims of a home invasion and robbery late Saturday night in which they were bound and suffered injuries, according to a statement from the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s office.

An attorney for the ex-reality star told ABC News in a statement, “Dina and David are obviously shaken up from the traumatic and violent home invasion and robbery. No one should ever have to go through what they did.”

“They are grateful to law enforcement and the other emergency responders and appreciate everyone’s concern and well-wishes,” the statement concluded.

Manzo and Cantin returned to their New Jersey townhouse on Saturday night when they found two robbers inside, Holmdel Township Police said Sunday.

Cantin was then beat with a baseball bat, while Manzo was punched several times in the face, according to the police report, and the two were later bound together inside the home.

The robbers fled the scene with stolen property, including cash and jewelry, the report continued.

The Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, which is conducting a joint investigation with the Holmdel Township Police Department, told ABC News Monday that so far no arrests have been made.

