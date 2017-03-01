Former Player Rips AD Hire

There’s been a fair amount of mixed reaction to Tennessee’s decision to hire John Currie from Kansas State to be its new AD, but one former Tennessee and NFL player left no doubt where he stands on the decision.

Former defensive tackle Albert Haynesworth, who played from the Vols from 1999-2001 before going on to be a first-round draft pick of the Tennessee Titans in 2002, ripped the hire via a statement he released on social media Wednesday:

WAKE UP UT LEADERS!!!!! Since you unjustly fired him UT Athletics hasn’t done a damn thing except for the late great Pat Summit’s era!!! pic.twitter.com/GbuTbTaC4g — Albert Haynesworth (@haynesworthiii) March 1, 2017

The frustration is understandable for former players who hoped that their former coach, Phillip Fulmer, would get the job. Fulmer was viewed as a leading candidate and was a finalist for the position, but ultimately didn’t get the job because of his lack of experience on the administrative side, according to reports.

Currie, who was previously an associate AD at Tennessee, will be introduced at 4:30 pm ET at Thompson-Boling Arena on Thursday. He’ll have some work to do in uniting a fan base and group of former players …read more

