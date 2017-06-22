Former nurse suspected of killing up to 60 children

Creatas/Thinkstock(SAN ANTONIO) — A former nurse in Texas was charged Wednesday in the 1981 murder of a 2-year-old girl.

Bexar County District Attorney Nico LaHood told ABC News Thursday that Genene Jones, 66, is suspected of killing as many as 60 children during her time as a nurse.

“We looked at her work schedule and when these babies were passing and the increase in passing under her direct work schedule was astronomical,” said LaHood.

The district attorney’s office said in a statement Wednesday that Jones had been indicted for the Sept. 16, 1981, murder of then 2-year-old Rosemary Vega. Last month, Jones was also charged with murder in a separate case for the Dec. 12, 1981, murder of then 11-month-old Joshua Sawyer.

At the time of Joshua’s death, Jones was working as a nurse in the pediatric intensive care unit in what was formerly known as the Bexar County Hospital. According to the district attorney’s office, evidence showed that Jones injected the boy with a toxic level of Dilantin.

Jones, who is currently incarcerated in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Lane Murray unit in Gatesville, Texas, was sentenced to 99 years in prison in 1984 for the death of 15-month-old Chelsea McClellan. Later that …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Health