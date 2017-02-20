Former neurosurgeon sentenced to life in prison for botched surgery

WFAA-TV(DALLAS) — A former Dallas neurosurgeon has been sentenced to life in prison after he maimed an elderly woman during surgery in 2012.

Mary Efurd testified against Dr. Christopher Duntsch, claiming his surgery was supposed to treat her chronic back pain, but instead she said the spinal fusion surgery put her in a wheelchair, according to ABC affiliate WFAA-TV.

“I could not move my feet and legs, and my thought was something is wrong,” she said in court.

Prosecutors said the former doctor was behind several botched surgeries and repeatedly misdiagnosed patients, WFAA-TV reports. Dr. Robert Henderson, the surgeon who performed Efurd’s surgery after Duntsch, said, “He did virtually everything wrong.”

The jury found Duntsch guilty of first-degree felony injury to an elderly person. Jurors deliberated over a jail sentence between five years and life and delivered his life sentence on Monday.

