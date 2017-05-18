Former Chairman and CEO of the Fox News Channel Roger Ailes Dead at 77

Getty Images/Andrew Toth(NEW YORK) — Former Chairman and CEO of the Fox News Channel Roger Ailes has died, according to Fox News. Ailes was 77.

Ailes’ wife, Elizabeth Ailes, gave the following statement to The Drudge Report:

“I am profoundly sad and heartbroken to report that my husband, Roger Ailes, passed away this morning. Roger was a loving husband to me, to his son Zachary, and a loyal friend to many. He was also a patriot, profoundly grateful to live in a country that gave him so much opportunity to work hard, to rise — and to give back. During a career that stretched over more than five decades, his work in entertainment, in politics, and in news affected the lives of many millions. And so even as we mourn his death, we celebrate his life.”

Last July, Ailes resigned from Fox News amid multiple sexual harassment allegations against him. In a letter to 21st Century Fox Executive Chairman Rupert Murdoch, obtained by ABC News at the time, Ailes emphasized that he was proud of his accomplishments and said that he was looking forward to …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment