Former “C.S.I.” series star Hill Harper reveals he adopted a son

Getty Images/Leon Bennett(NEW YORK) — Just in time for Father’s Day, actor and bestselling author Hill Harper has revealed he adopted a son named Pierce 18 months ago, calling the decision “the biggest blessing of my life.”

In an interview with ABC Radio on Friday, the former C.S.I.: New York star opened up about what life is like as a single father.

“I always thought I was going to get married, have my own kids and I was going to adopt,” Harper, 51, explained.

“I had talked about adopting and I had talked about wanting to be a dad, and [a friend] said, ‘You’re going to be a great dad but I think you’re waiting too long. You may get to a point where you’ll decide you’re not going to do it. Even though you’re not married, why can’t you just be a dad now?'”

Although only about three percent of single dads adopt, Hill felt a calling to take the plunge — and he hopes others do, too.

“I was so afraid. I was so scared. And if you have the intuition that you want to adopt or be a foster parent, or anything like that, do it,” …read more

