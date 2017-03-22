Former ‘Bachelorette’ opens up about decision to freeze her eggs

ABC/Randy Holmes(NEW YORK) — Two years after falling in love on season 11 of The Bachelorette, Kaitlyn Bristowe and her fiance Shawn Booth sat down with ABC News’ Good Morning America to discuss their future together and Bristowe’s recent decision to freeze her eggs.

“I think a lot of women feel pressure to have kids, especially when you get engaged,” Bristowe, 31, told GMA. “And for me, I’m like, I don’t want that pressure on myself.”

Bristowe took to social media earlier this month to announce her decision to freeze her eggs, writing on Twitter that she was “taking control.”

“This is kind of a backup plan for us and for us to feel comfortable,” Bristowe said of the egg freezing process, for which she turned to another former The Bachelor star, Whitney Bischoff, for help. “It’s kind of like insurance.”

Booth posted a photo on Instagram after the procedure of Bristowe asleep in his arms.

“Very proud of her for taking control of our future and continuing to empower others! #ovaeggfreezing,” he captioned the photo.

Bristowe said she didn’t know “what I would have done” without Booth by her side.

“I think Shawn’s role in this was, I mean it was crucial for me,” …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Health