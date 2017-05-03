Former “Bachelor” Chris Soules had alcoholic beverages in vehicle night of fatal crash, prosecutor says

Courtesy Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office(IOWA) — Former Bachelor Chris Soules was allegedly found with empty and open alcoholic beverages “in and around” his car on the night of a fatal accident that claimed the life of Kenneth Mosher, according to paperwork obtained by ABC News.

Late last month, Soules was charged with a felony for allegedly leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle accident. Attorneys for Soules filed to have the felony charge against him dismissed, stating a lack of evidence. They also cited the 911 call that was released last week as proof that the former reality TV star acted appropriately after the accident.

But in his response to Soules’ attorneys’ motion, Buchanan County attorney Shawn M. Harden claimed that Soules did, “did attempt to obfuscate the immediate facts and circumstances surrounding the incident, including his level of intoxication and an explanation of the empty and partially consumed open alcoholic beverages located in and around his vehicle.”

Buchanan also said that Soules purchased the alcohol at a convenience store shortly before the accident, and that Soules should have informed law enforcement where he could be located, and he did not.

“The only permissible reasons for which [Soules] could leave the scene of …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment