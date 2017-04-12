“Forever Country”: How the phenomenon will continue at the CMA Music Festival

CMAFor CMA Music Festival 2017, the Country Music Association is adding a new, free daytime stage to the schedule of events that’ll take over downtown Nashville from June 8-11.

The new venue will be located in the greenspace on the Riverfront near Ascend Amphitheater. It will be called the “Forever Country” Park Stage, in a nod to the CMA’s history-making video that recently won an ACM award.

The “Forever Country” stage will focus on country hitmakers from the past few decades like The Bellamy Brothers, Mark Chesnutt, Exile, Ty Herndon, Tracy Lawrence, Larry Gatlin & the Gatlin Brothers, Lonestar, Restless Heart, Shenandoah, Mark Wills, and Darryl Worley, among others.

Performances will kick off at 11 a.m. daily, wrapping up with the final one at 4:45, to give fans time to make it across the Cumberland for the nightly concerts at Nissan Stadium.

