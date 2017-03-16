Fore! Charles Kelley warms up for the ACMs by hitting the links

ABC/Fred LeeIf you’re a Lady Antebellum fan, you probably know that one of Charles Kelley‘s favorite things to do is hit the links. Just before next month’s Academy of Country Music Awards, he’ll have the chance to play a few rounds, all for a good cause.

Charles will host this year’s ACM Lifting Lives Golf Classic Saturday, April 1 at TPC Las Vegas. This will be the sixth consecutive year for the “scramble”-style golf tourney.

“I’ve been able to participate… for the past couple of years, so I’m looking forward to stepping back up onto the green again this year,” Charles says. “Getting together with my buddies to play a round in Vegas is always the perfect way to head into the award show, especially when it’s also for a good cause.”

Proceeds from the event go to help the ACM Lifting Lives’ Diane Holcomb Emergency Relief Fund, which provides aid to members of the music community who are in need.

The 52nd ACM Awards follow on Sunday, April 2. You can watch the show live from T-Mobile Arena on CBS.

