For the Second Time in Several Weeks, Willie Nelson Comes Off the Road Because of Illness

Sony LegacyWillie Nelson has postponed three shows at Buck Owens‘ Crystal Palace because he’s under the weather. The concerts at the Bakersfield, California honky tonk were set to take place on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of this week.

While we don’t know the specifics of the Country Music Hall of Famer’s illness, his publicist tells ABC News he plans to be back on the road for his February 16 date at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo.

Late last month, the icon was forced to cancel two of his five dates at The Venetian in Las Vegas, after coming down with a serious cold.

He’ll release his new album, God’s Problem Child, on April 28, one day before his 84th birthday.

