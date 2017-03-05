For the dying, how to encourage your partner to find love again

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Encouraging your partner to find love after you pass away can be a tough subject to broach, but a recent New York Times column reminded us just how common and heartwarming it can be.

Author Amy Krouse Rosenthal, who has terminal ovarian cancer, recently penned a dating profile for her husband of 26 years, Jason Rosenthal. In her “Modern Love” essay titled “You may want to marry my husband,” Rosenthal simultaneously shares that she feels it’s OK for her husband to find love after she’s gone, while listing all of his lovable qualities for a future mate.

Rosenthal noted that she wrote the column in hopes “that the right person reads this, finds Jason, and another love story begins.”

ABC News reached out to Rosenthal, who declined comment.

Harvey Max Chochinov, a professor of psychology at the University of Manitoba in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, told ABC News that although a request like this is “meant to give comfort, it also forces people to really think and wrap their minds around the reality of this person no longer being in their lives.”

For individuals who are dying and want to tell their loved ones that it’s OK for them to find love …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Health