For stars of “The Circle,” art is imitating (online) life

Starpix/Dave Allocca(NEW YORK) — The new Tom Hanks/Emma Watson thriller The Circle had its red carpet premiere as part of New York’s Tribeca film festival this week, and the movie’s theme will certainly strike a chord with anyone hooked on social media.

An adaptation of the novel of the same name, The Circle centers on Watson’s character, a bright-eyed employee of an Internet company called The Circle. Like Facebook, the company is seemingly omnipresent, and she soon learns that there’s a dark side to The Circle’s ability to follow your every move.

Tom Hanks plays the company’s co-founder, and he says the movie’s a cautionary tale to people’s tendency to post their every move these days.

“You can look at this film, and say, ‘How much am I contributing to the reality of this movie?'” he says. “And the truth of it is, we all are, just a little bit.”

However, Hanks says that social media isn’t necessarily all bad.

“Look, I think you get out of it what you, what you put in,” he explains. “If you’re going for whimsy, you create whimsy, and if you’re gonna lob bombs, you’re gonna get some explosions.”

Watson, who has been very strict about keeping her private …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment