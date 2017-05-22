For Sentimental Reasons: Lee Brice pays tribute to his “Boy(s)” on album #4

ABC/Rick RowellLee Brice‘s self-titled fourth studio album will arrive November 3, and the soon-to-be father of three reveals there are multiple reasons he chose “Boy” as the lead single.

“First, Sara and I have two sons, Takoda and Ryker,” Lee says. “This song is a tribute to them. It’s my way of saying how proud I am to be their dad.”

Takoda is nine and Ryker is three, and both are about to become big brothers.

“The second reason,” Lee goes on, “is because, coincidentally, we have a daughter on the way in a couple of weeks and we wanted to share this song for our boys before she arrived.”

You can check out Lee’s moving music video for “Boy” on YouTube.

