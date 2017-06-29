For “God” and country: Backstreet Boys hit #1 with Florida Georgia Line duet

BMLGBack in the day, there always seemed to be some kind of rivalry — real or imagined — between pop bands The Backstreet Boys and ‘N SYNC. Now, nearly 20 years after the fact, Backstreet can now say they’ve done something Justin Timberlake and company never achieved: they’re #1 on the country charts.

“God, Your Mama and Me,” Backstreet’s collaboration with Florida Georgia Line, has topped Billboard’s Country Airplay chart. The highest ‘N SYNC ever managed to get on that same chart was #3, when they teamed up with Country-Music-Hall-of-Famers Alabama in 1999 for a remake of their hit “God Must Have Spent a Little More Time on You.”

“The collaboration works because country music, in a lot of ways, still has all the pop music and the great melodies, the harmonies,” Backstreet’s Nick Carter tells ABC Radio. “It just turned out to be a match made in heaven.”

Nick says the fact the song’s hit #1 is “incredible,” noting that not only has Backstreet never had a country hit before but, when it comes to pop, “[We] haven’t been in the top ten in years, so it’s a pretty amazing feat.”