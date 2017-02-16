For children who survive gun violence, healing from a bullet wound is just ‘the beginning of their suffering’

Handout via WLS(CHICAGO) — Three children have died from gun violence in Chicago this week, a city that has seen a record number of shootings and homicides in the last year.

There were 762 homicides and 4,367 shootings in Chicago in 2016, police said. Of those shot, 76 where children younger than 15 years old, according to data from the Chicago Tribune.

Since Jan. 1, 2017, shootings are up 8 percent in the city, and nine children younger than 15 years old have been shot, the Tribune reported.

The recent killings have taken a toll on the community, and even the most hardened of law enforcement officers.

“When this violence touches the innocent or the young, that is when it is no longer just a part of your job,” Chicago police superintendent Eddie Johnson said at a news conference on Wednesday. “It becomes personal.”

Johnson announced the arrest of a suspect in one of the three shootings. He said that Antwan Jones, 19, was charged with first-degree murder in the killing of 11-year-old Takiya Holmes, who was struck in the head by a stray bullet on Saturday while sitting in the back seat of a car. She died in a hospital on Tuesday.

Just less than …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Health