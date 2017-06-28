Flu vaccine ‘patch’ may be as effective as flu shot

Christopher Moore/Georgia Tech(ATLANTA) — A “painless” patch that delivers the flu vaccine into the skin could offer an alternative to the traditional flu shot.

The patch, which has hair-like microneedles on its adhesive side, was tested on humans for the first time. The volunteers said the patch was painless, but some experienced mild side effects such as itching, redness and tenderness where the patch was applied, according to the BBC.

The goal is to encourage more people to get immunized, especially those who are afraid of needles.

About 40 percent of adults in the United States receive flu shots each year, according to the Georgia Institute of Technology, which developed the patch in partnership with Emory University.

