Flu season may have peaked, CDC Says

iStock/Thinkstock(ATLANTA) — We may have seen the worst of the current flu season, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The numbers have been elevated for 12 straight weeks, but health officials are starting to notice a downturn.

There are currently 39 states reporting widespread flu activity, down slightly from the 43 the week before. Fourteen states, many in the Southern part of the country, are still experiencing high levels of Influenza-like-illness.

The CDC says flu vaccinations this season have reduced a person’s risk to get the flu by 48 percent.

