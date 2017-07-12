Florida Player Compares Neyland Stadium to The Swamp

Photo Credit: Mason Burgin/RTI

With a capacity of over 100,000 and a design similar to a coliseum, Neyland Stadium is often renowned as one of the loudest stadiums in college football. But don’t take my word for it: many of Tennessee’s opponents over the last couple years have said the same thing.

A pair of Arkansas teammates claimed Neyland was one of the most hostile environments they ever played in. Former Texas A&M quarterback Trevor Knight called it “the most intimidating ever,” and Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield said the crowd in 2015 was “unbelievable.”

Now another one of Tennessee’s opponents is talking about how loud fans at Neyland can get.

At SEC Media Days, Florida offensive lineman Martez Ivey was asked about crowd noise and atmosphere in the stadium the Gators call home, The Swamp. And according to Ivey, Ben Hill Griffin Stadium’s atmosphere is electric.

“The stadium itself, the fans are right there on top of us,” Ivey said at SEC Media Days. “One of the memories I have was Ole Miss, the crowd was like in me. It was so loud at one point I couldn’t hear anything. I felt like the crowd was …read more

