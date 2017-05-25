Florida Georgia Line will start the party at FGL House just in time for CMA Music Festival

Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images via ABCFlorida Georgia Line‘s new FGL House will open Monday, June 5, just in time for CMA Music Festival 2017. The fun cranks up at the four-story restaurant and entertainment destination that night starting at 7 p.m. CT.

Located at 120 3rd Avenue South in the heart of Music City’s honky tonk district, FGL’s signature venue will feature a different bar and a different vibe on each level. At the same time, Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley will offer what they’re calling “Southern-style fare with a California twist.”

If you’d like to skip the lines and the cover charges, you can explore a VIP membership online or buy one in person. It’ll run you $100 for a year, or $250 for a lifetime pass.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

…read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Country