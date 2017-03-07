Florida Georgia Line to play stadiums with the Backstreet Boys

Courtesy of BMLG RecordsThanks to their duet “God, Your Mama and Me,” Florida Georgia Line and the Backstreet Boys are now BFFs, so it’s only natural that they’d team up for some concerts as well.

The duo has announced that for three special shows, the Backstreet Boys are coming on board for their Smooth Tour, which already includes rapper Nelly and Chris Lane. Those shows will be FGL’s first-ever stadium dates: July 7 at Boston’s Fenway Park, July 29 at Minneapolis’ Target Field and August 12 at Wrigley Field in Chicago.

Fans can enter for a chance to win a trip to one of the three stadium dates at SmoothStadiumTour.com.

The Smooth Tour kicks off June 2 in Austin, Texas. FGL’s current Dig Your Roots tour with Dustin Lynch and Chris Lane wraps up May 6.

