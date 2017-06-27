Florida Georgia Line helps Backstreet Boys score their first #1 on the country chart

BMLGNineties boy band Backstreet Boys top the country chart for the very first time this week, with a little help from Florida Georgia Line.

“Finding out that ‘God, Your Mama, and Me’ went #1 is surreal,” FGL’s Tyler Hubbard says. “[It’s] really cool to be a part of Backstreet Boys’ first country #1!”

“If you told me growing up that I would share a #1 song with BSB, I would have told you to get outta here!” his musical partner Brian Kelley adds. “Dream big, work hard, surround yourself with an amazing team and anything is possible.”

BSB is understandably thrilled with their new accomplishment as well.

“We’re fans of each other and that’s one of the reasons why the song works so well,” the band’s Nick Carter says. “I’m glad it’s with these boys that we just reached #1 at country radio for the first time.”

Backstreet will join FGL, Chris Lane and hip-hop icon Nelly for three stadium dates on The Smooth Tour starting July 7 in Boston.

