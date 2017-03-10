Florida Georgia Line gives their fans a life sentence

ABC/Image Group LASome Florida Georgia Line fans are ready to serve a life sentence.

On Friday, Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley launched their new fan club, called FGL Lifers. A year-long membership will run you $35, and give you access to FGL concert pre-sales and meet-and-greets. You also get a FGL t-shirt and laminate. For $30 more, you can upgrade your t-shirt to a hoodie.

If you’re ready to make the commitment, you can complete your FGL Lifers initiation online.

