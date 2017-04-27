Florida Georgia Line delivers an encore surprise with The Chainsmokers

ABC/Image Group LAPop duo The Chainsmokers teased they had a big surprise for fans on social media ahead of their Wednesday night show in Cincinnati, Ohio — and boy, did they deliver.

For the encore, the duo brought out Florida Georgia Line to perform their collaboration, “Last Day Alive.” The song’s the closing track on The Chainsmokers’ chart-topping album, Memories… Do Not Open.

Thursday morning, Tyler Hubbard and Bryan Kelley gave their fellow duo a shout-out on Twitter and Instagram.

“Thanks to the Chainsmokers for having us last night in Cincinnati!!!” they shared, along with a photo, adding “#epic #thechainsmokers.”

This week, FGL continues on their Dig Your Roots Tour with Dustin Lynch and Chris Lane, playing Charleston, South Carolina; Charleston, West Virginia; and Knoxville, Tennessee.

