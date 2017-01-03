Florida Georgia Line Continues Digging Their Roots with the Backstreet Boys

ABC/Image Group LAFlorida Georgia Line is following up their recent number-one with Tim McGraw, “May We All,” with another collaboration. This time, Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard team up with one of their major influences from the nineties on the tune “God, Your Mama, and Me.”

“Backstreet Boys was [Brian]’s very first concert,” Tyler tells ABC Radio, “one of my very first CDs. It’s pretty obvious we grew up loving the Backstreet Boys and listening to ’em.”

Tim McGraw and the Backstreet Boys aren’t Brian and Tyler’s only heroes who join them on their Dig Your Roots album. Ziggy Marley helps them out on “Life Is a Honeymoon.”

“We’ve always kind of listened to reggae,” Tyler explains. “We’ve been a big Bob Marley fan, big Ziggy Marley fan. So to have a Marley on this record was huge for us. We spent a lot of time at the beach listening to that type of music, so it really takes us back again to our roots and all of our influences, so it’s really special,” he adds.



FGL resumes their Dig Your Roots Tour January 27 in Tallahassee, Florida with Dustin Lynch and Chris Lane.

