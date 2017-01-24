Florida Georgia Line Brings “Modern-Day Backstreet Boys Song” to Country Radio

BMLGNow that “God, Your Mama and Me” has been released officially as the new single from Florida Georgia Line, the wait is on for their new video co-starring the Backstreet Boys.

“When I first heard it, it sounded like a modern-day Backstreet Boys song,” Brian Kelley says of the cut. “We got to know Nick [Carter] and the boys really well and are blessed to have them on this track,” he adds.

Brian recalls seeing the all-boy band from the nineties as his very first concert at the House of Blues in Orlando, Florida when he was in the sixth grade.

“This makes a lot of sense why we are a duo,” Tyler Hubbard explains. “I was also in the sixth grade and remember going to the record store to buy my first CD, Backstreet Boys!” he says.

This Friday, Tyler and Brian kick off the next leg of their Dig Your Roots Tour in Tallahassee, Florida, with Dustin Lynch and Chris Lane.

Source:: ABC News Radio Country