Florida Georgia Line and Tim McGraw pick up early ACM awards

Academy of Country MusicFlorida Georgia Line picked up two Academy of Country Music Awards Saturday night, ahead of Sunday’s 52nd annual show.

The duo found out they’d won both the Vocal Event of the Year for “May We All” with Tim McGraw, as well as Single Record of the Year for “H.O.L.Y.” The ACM surprised Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley with the news during the ACM Party for a Cause: WME Bash at the Beach at the GO Pool at Flamingo Las Vegas.

FGL joins previously-announced new artist winners Maren Morris, Jon Pardi and Brothers Osborne. The remainder of the trophies will be handed out live Sunday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, starting at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Source:: ABC News Radio Country