Five unusual yoga styles for International Yoga Day

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — If you’ve never practiced yoga before, there’s no better day to start than on Wednesday. June 21 is International Yoga Day.

According to Days of the Year, International Yoga Day was declared by the United Nations General Assembly on Dec. 11, 2014. But the physical, mental and spiritual practice that’s helped millions worldwide is actually more than 6,000 years old.

If the idea of “oooming” your way through a yoga class has you yawning, read on. Yoga has taken all sorts of forms and has risen to new heights — even incorporating all sorts of furry friends. The good news is that yoga always comes back to the basics and is a great practice for everyone, from the very old to the very young.

Kids Yoga

Even the tiniest of tots can practice yoga. The same things that benefit adults — stress reduction, mind-body connection and physical strength — also benefit kids. It’s also a non-competitive sport, something that’s hard to come by for kids these days.

Kids yoga tends to be more creative than an adult yoga class. So imagine barking like a dog in downward dog, or meowing in cat pose. It’s those little tweaks and a bit of silliness …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Health