“Five More Minutes”: Why the wait is almost over for new music from Scotty McCreery

Triple 8 ManagementFans have been watching for a new single from Scotty McCreery ever since he parted ways with his longtime label in early 2016. This Friday, that wait comes to an end.

The season-10 American Idol winner will release “Five More Minutes” on Friday, a song he wrote just two weeks after his paternal grandfather died in 2015. Last summer, the YouTube video of him performing the heartfelt ballad on the Grand Ole Opry went viral.

“‘Five More Minutes’ is probably my favorite song I’ve ever performed and definitely my favorite song I’ve ever written,” the North Carolina native says.

You’ll be able to download and stream “Five More Minutes” on Friday. Scotty’s most recent radio single was 2015’s “Southern Belle.”

